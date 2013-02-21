FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 21
February 21, 2013 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 21

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1511.95     -1.24%   -18.990
 USD/JPY                          93.68        0.15%     0.140
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0121          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1569.76      0.48%     7.470
 US CRUDE                         94.71       -0.54%    -0.510
 DOW JONES                        13927.54    -0.77%   -108.13
 ASIA ADRS                        136.61      -1.12%     -1.55
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Sentiment wavers on liquidation talk, Fed
minutes 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila, Jakarta set new record; Thai at
19-year high 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- CAPITALAND LTD 
    - Singapore's CapitaLand, Southeast Asia's largest property
developer, reported a 45 percent fall in fourth-quarter net
profit to S$262.7 million ($212.41 million), dragged down by
lower fair-value gains of properties. 
    
    -- EZION HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Oil and gas services provider Ezion Holdings posted a 96
percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit to $20.5 million from
a year earlier, lifted by higher contribution from chartering
and offshore logistic support vessels. 
    
    -- GSH CORP LTD 
    - GSH Corp said on Wednesday that a member of Lippo Group
and a private equity fund managed by SkyVen Asset Management had
subscribed to 395 million shares in the Singapore company at
S$0.095 each. GSH's last traded price was S$0.108.
 
        
    -- KOH BROTHERS GROUP LIMITED 
    - Construction and property firm Koh Brothers said it had
won a S$99.8 million contract from Singapore's national water
agency for canal improvement works. 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei edges lower on weak Wall St; next BOJ gov awaited 
 > Wall St slides as Fed minutes spark concern              
 > U.S. bond prices cling to gains after Fed minutes       
 > U.S. dollar up on hedge fund talk, Fed minutes         
 > Gold dives to lowest since July on Fed, hedge fund talk 
 > Oil slumps on fund rumour; Saudi output, Iran talks eyed
 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore        
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
