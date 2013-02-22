FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 22
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 22, 2013 / 12:36 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                             
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1502.42     -0.63%    -9.530
 USD/JPY                          93.31        0.23%     0.210
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9844          --     0.010
 SPOT GOLD                        1578.71      0.19%     3.050
 US CRUDE                         93.06        0.24%     0.220
 DOW JONES                        13880.62    -0.34%    -46.92
 ASIA ADRS                        134.47      -1.57%     -2.14
 -------------------------------------------------------------               
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro tumble on economic concerns,
Italy vote 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down on Fed QE woes; Jakarta off
record close 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD, NOBLE GROUP LTD
 
    - Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd announced a
better-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit and a joint
venture with fellow commodities firm Noble Group Ltd for
Papua-focused palm projects. 
    
    -- GENTING SINGAPORE PLC 
    - Genting Singapore PLC, a casino operator that runs Resorts
World Sentosa in the affluent city-state, reported a 6 percent
fall in fourth-quarter profit but the result still came in above
estimates. 
    
    -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD 
    - Singapore oil rig builder Sembcorp Marine reported a 27
percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to S$167.1 million,
hurt by lower margins from new design rigs. 
    
    -- KEPPEL REIT 
    - Keppel REIT launched a placement of 40 million new units
at S$1.33 each to raise gross proceeds of S$53.2 million. Keppel
REIT's last traded price was S$1.345. 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei falls on worries over US, euro zone economies   
 > Wall Street ends lower on growth worries               
 > US bond prices rise on data, Fed bond purchase view   
 > Euro falls on economic worries; dollar gains broadly 
 > Gold up as data boosts Fed stimulus hope after drop  
 > Oil extends sell-off, Brent hits 3-week low below $114 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.