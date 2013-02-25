Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 25

SINGAPORE, FEB 25 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1515.6 0.88% 13.180 USD/JPY 94.08 0.75% 0.700 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9792 -- 0.017 SPOT GOLD 1576.96 -0.21% -3.340 US CRUDE 93.19 0.06% 0.060 DOW JONES 14000.57 0.86% 119.95 ASIA ADRS 136.49 1.50% 2.02 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro hits 6-week low on ECB loan repayment, Italian elections SE ASIA STOCKS-Recover; Indonesia, Malaysia see foreign inflows STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE BUDGET 2013 - Singapore is likely to announce more steps to slow an influx of foreign workers in a budget on Monday aimed at placating public anger about a surge in immigration blamed for overcrowding, rising prices and competition for jobs and housing. -- RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP LTD - Raffles Medical Group posted a 12.8 percent gain in full-year net profit to S$56.8 million ($45.9 million) from a year earlier, boosted by higher patient load and expansion of medical services with the addition of specialist consultants. -- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES LTD - Container shipping firm Neptune Orient said its fourth-quarter net loss improved 69 percent to $98.1 million from a year earlier, mainly due an increased competitiveness in its wholly owned subsidiary APL Logistics. The company has announced the president of APL Logistics Jim McAdam will leave later this year. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei scales 53-month high on Kuroda BOJ nomination talk > Wall St rebounds on HP results, Fed officials' views > U.S. bond prices firm before Bernanke's testimony > Yen & sterling both slump, euro eyes Italy elections > Gold firms, short-term strength possible > Brent crude higher but down 3 percent for the week > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: