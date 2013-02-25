FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 25
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare Facilities
February 25, 2013 / 12:36 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, FEB 25 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1515.6       0.88%    13.180
 USD/JPY                          94.08        0.75%     0.700
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9792          --     0.017
 SPOT GOLD                        1576.96     -0.21%    -3.340
 US CRUDE                         93.19        0.06%     0.060
 DOW JONES                        14000.57     0.86%    119.95
 ASIA ADRS                        136.49       1.50%      2.02
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro hits 6-week low on ECB loan repayment,
Italian elections 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Recover; Indonesia, Malaysia see foreign
inflows 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE BUDGET 2013
    - Singapore is likely to announce more steps to slow an
influx of foreign workers in a budget on Monday aimed at
placating public anger about a surge in immigration blamed for
overcrowding, rising prices and competition for jobs and
housing. 
    
    -- RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP LTD 
    - Raffles Medical Group posted a 12.8 percent gain in
full-year net profit to S$56.8 million ($45.9 million) from a
year earlier, boosted by higher patient load and expansion of
medical services with the addition of specialist consultants.
 

    -- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES LTD 
    - Container shipping firm Neptune Orient said its
fourth-quarter net loss improved 69 percent to $98.1 million
from a year earlier, mainly due an increased competitiveness in
its wholly owned subsidiary APL Logistics. The company has
announced the president of APL Logistics Jim McAdam will leave
later this year.  
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei scales 53-month high on Kuroda BOJ nomination talk 
 > Wall St rebounds on HP results, Fed officials' views     
 > U.S. bond prices firm before Bernanke's testimony       
 > Yen & sterling both slump, euro eyes Italy elections   
 > Gold firms, short-term strength possible               
 > Brent crude higher but down 3 percent for the week      
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore        
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.