Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 27
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 27, 2013 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, FEB 27 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0034 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1496.94      0.61%     9.090
 USD/JPY                          92.12        0.16%     0.150
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8843          --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1612.09     -0.06%    -1.020
 US CRUDE                         92.78        0.16%     0.150
 DOW JONES                        13900.13     0.84%    115.96
 ASIA ADRS                        135.60       1.00%      1.34
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Italy vote hits world stocks; Bernanke lifts
Wall St 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Retreat amid euro zone uncertainty 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    -- MAPLETREE GREATER CHINA COMMERCIAL TRUST LTD 
    - A real estate investment trust backed by Temasek Holdings
Pvt Ltd raised $1.3 billion through its Singapore IPO,
selling shares at the top of a marketing range and becoming the
city-state's largest REIT offering. Mapletree Greater China
Commercial Trust is set to be the biggest Asia ex-Japan IPO
since November 2012. 
    
    -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD 
    - Energy, water and marine group Sembcorp Industries said
fourth-quarter net profit fell 18.7 percent to S$204.7 million
from a year ago, hurt by poorer margins from new design rigs.
Sembcorp proposed a final cash dividend of 15 Singapore cents
per share for payment on May 14. 
    
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - Keppel Offshore and Marine Ltd has won two contracts worth
S$200 million through its subsidiaries, Keppel FELS Brasil and
Keppel Shipyard from repeat customers. 
    
    -- INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LTD 
    - Palm oil firm Indofood Agri Resources said full-year net
profit slid 29.6 percent to 1.049 trillion Indonesian rupiah
($108 million), partly dragged down by the edible oils and fats
division and sugar operations. 
    
    -- BREADTALK GROUP LTD 
    - Bakery and food firm Breadtalk posted a 6.4 percent rise
in fourth-quarter net profit to S$4.2 million from a year
earlier, boosted by revenue growth across all business divisions
and contributions from new outlets. 
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
