FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 28
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
February 28, 2013 / 1:46 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, FEB 28 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market
                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0034 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1515.99      1.27%    19.050
 USD/JPY                          92.32         0.1%     0.090
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8963          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1595.9      -0.08%    -1.310
 US CRUDE                         93.09        0.36%     0.330
 DOW JONES                        14075.37     1.26%    175.24
 ASIA ADRS                        136.08       0.35%      0.48
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Bernanke, Italy debt sale calm risk sentiment
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia sets new high; Thai stocks fall to
2-week lows 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD  
    - Singapore's United Overseas Bank reported a 25 percent
jump in fourth-quarter net profit to S$696 million ($561.5
million) from a year earlier, lifted by strong fee and
commission income. 
    
    -- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD 
    - City Developments posted a 52.8 percent rise in
fourth-quarter net profit to S$249.3 million from a year
earlier, boosted by strong earnings from the property
development segment and hotel operations. It proposed a total
dividend of 13 Singapore cents per share for 2012.
 
    
    -- ROTARY ENGINEERING LTD 
    - Singapore oil and gas services firm Rotary Engineering
swung to a net loss of S$18.4 million in the fourth quarter,
hurt by additional costs at the tail end of the construction
phase in Saudi Arabia. Rotary proposed a final dividend of 0.5
Singapore cents per share. 
    
    -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Budget carrier Tiger Airways said it is not currently
seeking a replacement chief executive officer for Tiger
Australia, given the existing corporate developments related to
the proposed sale of 60 percent of Tiger Australia. Andrew David
will leave the company on Mar. 14. 
    
    -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Myanmar-focused property developer Yoma Strategic Holdings
announced its expansion plans in the automotive business and the
appointments of several key executives. 
    
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei bounces after Italy's debt sale, U.S. data      
 > Wall St gains on Bernanke comments, S&P above 1,500    
 > Prices slip as equity rally lures investors           
 > Euro saved by Italy debt auction; BOJ news awaited   
 > Gold down 1 pct on U.S. Fed policy and budget cuts   
 > Brent falls near month-low under $112                 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.