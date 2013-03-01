Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Mar 1

SINGAPORE, MAR 1 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1514.68 -0.09% -1.310 USD/JPY 92.52 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8705 -- -0.010 SPOT GOLD 1579.26 -0.03% -0.500 US CRUDE 91.61 -0.48% -0.440 DOW JONES 14054.49 -0.15% -20.88 ASIA ADRS 136.22 0.10% 0.14 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on economy worries, China data eyed SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia at record close in a strong month STOCKS TO WATCH -- NOBLE GROUP LTD - Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group reported a 9 percent rise in 2012 net profit to $471 million as the strong performance in its energy and metals segments offset the weaker agriculture environment. -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD - Wilmar International is said to be the sole receiver of the ICE Futures U.S. March raw sugar contract for the first time since the Singapore-based agribusiness went into the sweetener market three years ago, U.S. traders said on Thursday. -- GENTING SINGAPORE PLC - Genting Singapore's parent company Genting Bhd said net profit more than tripled in the fourth quarter of 2012 to 2.48 billion Malaysian ringgit ($799.6 million) from a year earlier, boosted by the sale of its power business in Malaysia. -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD - Singapore-listed palm oil firm Golden-Agri Resources posted a 93 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit to $53.6 million compared to a year earleir, mainly due to weaker crude palm oil prices. -- UOL GROUP LTD - Property developer UOL Group said full-year net profit rose 19 percent to S$807.7 million from a year earlier, helped by fair-value gains from investment properties. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei down; easing hopes may limit decline > Wall St ends flat after late fade; S&P up for 4th month > U.S. bond prices rise, spending cuts in focus > Euro pressured as risk fades, China data eyed > Gold down 1 pct on day, posts 5th straight mthly drop > Brent crude oil hits six-week low, down $8 in two wks > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: