FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Mar 1
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 1, 2013 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Mar 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, MAR 1 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1514.68     -0.09%    -1.310
 USD/JPY                          92.52       -0.01%    -0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8705          --    -0.010
 SPOT GOLD                        1579.26     -0.03%    -0.500
 US CRUDE                         91.61       -0.48%    -0.440
 DOW JONES                        14054.49    -0.15%    -20.88
 ASIA ADRS                        136.22       0.10%      0.14
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on economy worries, China
data eyed 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia at record close in a strong
month 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- NOBLE GROUP LTD 
    - Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group reported a 9
percent rise in 2012 net profit to $471 million as the strong
performance in its energy and metals segments offset the weaker
agriculture environment. 
    
    -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Wilmar International is said to be the sole receiver of
the ICE Futures U.S. March raw sugar contract for the first time
since the Singapore-based agribusiness went into the sweetener
market three years ago, U.S. traders said on
Thursday. 
    
    -- GENTING SINGAPORE PLC 
    - Genting Singapore's parent company Genting Bhd 
said net profit more than tripled in the fourth quarter of 2012
to 2.48 billion Malaysian ringgit ($799.6 million) from a year
earlier, boosted by the sale of its power business in
Malaysia. 
    
    -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD 
    - Singapore-listed palm oil firm Golden-Agri Resources
posted a 93 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit to $53.6
million compared to a year earleir, mainly due to weaker crude
palm oil prices. 
    
    -- UOL GROUP LTD 
    - Property developer UOL Group said full-year net profit
rose 19 percent to S$807.7 million from a year earlier, helped
by fair-value gains from investment properties. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei down; easing hopes may limit decline            
 > Wall St ends flat after late fade; S&P up for 4th month 
 > U.S. bond prices rise, spending cuts in focus         
 > Euro pressured as risk fades, China data eyed        
 > Gold down 1 pct on day, posts 5th straight mthly drop 
 > Brent crude oil hits six-week low, down $8 in two wks 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.