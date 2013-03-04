FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 4
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 4, 2013 / 12:35 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 4 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1518.2       0.23%     3.520
 USD/JPY                          93.6         0.04%     0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8498          --     0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1580.46      0.36%     5.600
 US CRUDE                         90.56       -0.13%    -0.120
 DOW JONES                        14089.66     0.25%     35.17
 ASIA ADRS                        136.82       0.44%      0.60
 -------------------------------------------------------------   
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains, U.S. shares rebound on ISM data
    
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most fall amid weak globals; Philippine leads
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- STRAITS TRADING CO LTD, WBL CORP LTD 
    - Straits Trading said it will not extend its offer for the
remaining WBL Corp shares it does not already own. In January,
United Engineers Ltd launched a rival bid for WBL,
fuelling speculation of a bidding
war.  

    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD 
    - SingTel and Amdocs, a software provider for
telecom companies, have opened a development centre in Israel as
part of SingTel's investment in new technology. 
    
    -- CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD 
    - Shopping mall owner and developer CapitaMalls Asia said
Liew Mun Leong had retired as chairman of the company.
 
    
   MARKET NEWS 
 > Japan's Nikkei vaults to 53-month high on U.S. data    
 > Wall Street advances as data outweighs budget cuts     
 > Prices rise as spending cuts point to weaker growth   
 > U.S. dollar rallies, shrugs off gov't spending cuts  
 > Gold down on strong US data, ignores spending cuts   
 > Brent crude oil slips on US budget cuts               
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
