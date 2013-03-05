FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 5
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 5, 2013

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, MAR 5 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1525.2       0.46%     7.000
 USD/JPY                          93.4        -0.06%    -0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8789          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1575.2       0.12%     1.860
 US CRUDE                         90.33        0.23%     0.210
 DOW JONES                        14127.82     0.27%     38.16
 ASIA ADRS                        136.27      -0.41%     -0.55
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge up as Wall St gains; supply
weighs on oil 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most weak; Indonesia, Singapore lead losses
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Budget carrier Tiger Airways proposed to undertake a
renounceable rights issue and a non-renounceable preferential
offering to entitled shareholders to raise gross proceeds of
about S$297 million ($238.3 million). Singapore Airlines Ltd
 owns about one-third of Tiger. 
    
    -- STATS CHIPPAC LTD 
    - STATS ChipPAC, a semiconductor test and advanced packaging
service provider, announced the pricing of its private placement
of $255 million worth of 4.5 percent senior notes due 2018.
 

    -- CHINA MINZHONG FOOD CORP LTD 
    - China Minzhong Food Corp said Indonesian food producer PT
Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has doubled its
shareholding to 29.33 percent from 14.95 percent by buying 94.2
million shares from Tetrad Ventures Pte Ltd at S$1.12 each.
China Minzhong shares closed at S$1.19 on Monday.
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
