Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 7
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
#Healthcare
March 7, 2013 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, MARCH 7 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0030 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1541.46      0.11%     1.670
 USD/JPY                          94.01       -0.05%    -0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.934           --    -0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1581.4      -0.12%    -1.910
 US CRUDE                         90.44        0.01%     0.010
 DOW JONES                        14296.24     0.30%     42.47
 ASIA ADRS                        138.06       0.37%      0.50
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pause after rally, watch c.bank
meetings 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Up on Dow rally; Indonesia, Philippines hit
record high 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- MAPLETREE GREATER CHINA COMMERCIAL TRUST
    - Trading is expected to start on the main board of the
Singapore Exchange from 2 p.m. (0600 GMT) after the trust
manager raised S$1.6 billion ($1.28 billion) in its initial
public offering at S$0.93 per unit. 
    
    -- RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Energy and power-focused private equity firm Riverstone
Holdings signed a definitive agreement to buy Utex Industries, a
manufacturer of engineered sealing, from investment funds
affiliated with Rhone Capital LLC. 
    
    -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD 
    - Global Logistic Properties signed 15,000 square metres of
new leases at its first development in Changzhou, China. The
occupancy rate was 97 percent. 
    
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei rises above 12,000 for first time since Sept 08 
 > Dow ends at another record high, S&P up on job picture 
 > Prices fall on private jobs data ahead of debt supply 
 > Sterling first to crack as BOE,BOJ, ECB meetings loom 
 > Gold up, faces headwind from Wall Street rally       
 > Oil falls to $111/bbl on U.S. inventory build         
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
