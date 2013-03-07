Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on March 7

SINGAPORE, MARCH 7 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0030 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1541.46 0.11% 1.670 USD/JPY 94.01 -0.05% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.934 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1581.4 -0.12% -1.910 US CRUDE 90.44 0.01% 0.010 DOW JONES 14296.24 0.30% 42.47 ASIA ADRS 138.06 0.37% 0.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pause after rally, watch c.bank meetings SE ASIA STOCKS-Up on Dow rally; Indonesia, Philippines hit record high STOCKS TO WATCH -- MAPLETREE GREATER CHINA COMMERCIAL TRUST - Trading is expected to start on the main board of the Singapore Exchange from 2 p.m. (0600 GMT) after the trust manager raised S$1.6 billion ($1.28 billion) in its initial public offering at S$0.93 per unit. -- RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LTD - Energy and power-focused private equity firm Riverstone Holdings signed a definitive agreement to buy Utex Industries, a manufacturer of engineered sealing, from investment funds affiliated with Rhone Capital LLC. -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD - Global Logistic Properties signed 15,000 square metres of new leases at its first development in Changzhou, China. The occupancy rate was 97 percent. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises above 12,000 for first time since Sept 08 > Dow ends at another record high, S&P up on job picture > Prices fall on private jobs data ahead of debt supply > Sterling first to crack as BOE,BOJ, ECB meetings loom > Gold up, faces headwind from Wall Street rally > Oil falls to $111/bbl on U.S. inventory build > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: