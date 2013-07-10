FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 11
July 10, 2013 / 11:42 PM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 11

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                                     
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2331 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1652.62      0.02%     0.300
 USD/JPY                          98.84        -0.8%    -0.800
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.674           --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1282.59      1.50%    18.950
 US CRUDE                         106.83       0.29%     0.310
 DOW JONES                        15291.66    -0.06%     -8.68
 ASIA ADRS                        136.95      -0.04%     -0.05
 -------------------------------------------------------------                       
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-US dollar falls, bonds rise on Fed minutes,
Bernanke comments 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesian shares rebound; Thai stocks
underperform 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD 
    - Singapore-listed Overseas Union Enterprise will raise
about $480 million by listing a hospitality real estate
investment trust in Singapore, according to a prospectus for the
deal. OUE Hospitality Trust will sell about 682 million units at
an offer price of between S$0.88 and S$0.90 a unit to investors.
 
    
    -- PROPERTY STOCKS
    - Singapore's hot property market has shown signs of
stabilising but the government would like to see some softening
of prices and is not ready to relax its cooling measures just
yet, Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on Wednesday.
 
    
    -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD 
    - Global Logistic Properties said it had agreed to develop
BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd's largest distribution center in
China. BMW Brilliance Automotive is a joint venture focusing on
the production, distribution and sale of BMW cars in China.
 
    
    -- PS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 
    - PS Group, a supplier of fasteners such as screws and
bolts, said its placement of 20.4 million new shares at S$0.25
each was fully subscribed. The stock will start trading on the
Catalist Board of the Singapore Exchange at 0900 am (0100 GMT)
on Thursday. 
    
    -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Singapore-listed palm oil firm Wilmar said its subsidiary
had signed a mandate letter for the launch of a $1.5 billion
term loan facility. 
    
    -- AUSGROUP LTD 
    - Oil and gas services provider AusGroup said it had secured
a buyer for its Singapore fabrication facility. The property
will be sold for A$33 million ($30.3 million) and AusGroup
expects to make a profit of A$14.5 million from the sale, the
company said.  
  
   MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei falls as dismal China data raise growth concerns  
 > Wall St flat after Fed minutes, Bernanke lifts futures   
 > Bond prices rise after Bernanke remarks                 
 > Dollar falls, near-term US stimulus reduction in doubt 
 > Gold rises on Fed stimulus extension hopes             
 > US crude up to 16-mth high, discount to brent under $2  
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
