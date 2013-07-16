FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 16
July 16, 2013 / 12:46 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 16 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                        
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0041 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1682.5       0.14%     2.310
 USD/JPY                          99.93        0.08%     0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.5484          --     0.006
 SPOT GOLD                        1281.76     -0.02%    -0.230
 US CRUDE                         106.63       0.29%     0.310
 DOW JONES                        15484.26     0.13%     19.96
 ASIA ADRS                        141.42       0.57%      0.80
 -------------------------------------------------------------          
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares edge higher on earnings, China data
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up after China data; Philippine
outperforms 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Media and property company Singapore Press Holdings
reported a 81 percent jump in third-quarter net profit to
S$187.5 million ($148.2 million), lifted by S$111.4 million fair
value gain on investment properties. 
    
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - Singapore's Keppel Corp said it won a contract to build a
jack-up rig worth $206 million for Mexican drilling company
Grupo R. 
    
    -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD 
    - Singapore's United Overseas Bank said it had priced its
proposed issue of S$850 million non-cumulative, non-convertible
perpetual capital securities at 4.90 percent. 
        
