Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 17

SINGAPORE, July 17 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1676.26 -0.37% -6.240 USD/JPY 99.17 0.08% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5355 -- 0.004 SPOT GOLD 1291.35 -0.05% -0.640 US CRUDE 105.79 -0.20% -0.210 DOW JONES 15451.85 -0.21% -32.41 ASIA ADRS 141.26 -0.11% -0.16 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar fall ahead of Bernanke testimony SE ASIA STOCKS-Most bourses end with small losses STOCKS TO WATCH -- M1 LTD The telecom firm's second-quarter net profit rose 11.2 percent to S$39.2 million ($31 million). The company said it expects moderate growth in net profit after tax for the full year based on the current economic outlook. -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD The media group is expected to price its REIT offering of up to S$504 million towards the top of its indicative range of S$0.85-$0.90 per unit, IFR reported on Tuesday. The pricing is expected on Wednesday. -- INTERRA RESOURCES LTD The oil and gas company said its jointly controlled entity, Goldpetrol Joint Operating Co Inc, has completed drilling infill development well YNG 3255 in the Yenangyaung oil field in Myanmar. ECONOMIC DATA -- SINGAPORE JUNE EXPORTS Singapore's non-oil domestic exports are expected to have risen a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent in June from May, helped by a tepid recovery in the electronics sector. But a high base from 2012, meant NODX probably declined from June last year. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls in early trade > S&P retreats after 8 days of gains > U.S. bond prices firm before Bernanke testimony > Gold up as stable CPI eases stimulus tapering fears > Brent rises as U.S. gasoline hits 4-month high > Dollar bulls pull in horns ahead of Bernanke testimony > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: