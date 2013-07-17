FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 17
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
July 17, 2013 / 12:21 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 17 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
                                                                  
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1676.26     -0.37%    -6.240
 USD/JPY                          99.17        0.08%     0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.5355          --     0.004
 SPOT GOLD                        1291.35     -0.05%    -0.640
 US CRUDE                         105.79      -0.20%    -0.210
 DOW JONES                        15451.85    -0.21%    -32.41
 ASIA ADRS                        141.26      -0.11%     -0.16
 -------------------------------------------------------------    
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar fall ahead of Bernanke
testimony 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most bourses end with small losses 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- M1 LTD 
    The telecom firm's second-quarter net profit rose 11.2
percent to S$39.2 million ($31 million). The company said it 
expects moderate growth in net profit after tax for the full
year based on the current economic outlook. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD 
    The media group is expected to price its REIT offering of up
to S$504 million towards the top of its indicative range of
S$0.85-$0.90 per unit, IFR reported on Tuesday. The pricing is
expected on Wednesday.
 
    -- INTERRA RESOURCES LTD 
    The oil and gas company said its jointly controlled entity,
Goldpetrol Joint Operating Co Inc, has completed drilling infill
development well YNG 3255 in the Yenangyaung oil field in
Myanmar. 
    
    ECONOMIC DATA
    -- SINGAPORE JUNE EXPORTS
    Singapore's non-oil domestic exports are expected to have
risen a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent in June from May, helped
by a tepid recovery in the electronics sector. But a high base
from 2012, meant NODX probably declined from June last year.
  
        
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei falls in early trade                              
 > S&P retreats after 8 days of gains                       
 > U.S. bond prices firm before Bernanke testimony         
 > Gold up as stable CPI eases stimulus tapering fears    
 > Brent rises as U.S. gasoline hits 4-month high          
 > Dollar bulls pull in horns ahead of Bernanke testimony 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore        
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.