Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 18
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 18, 2013 / 12:56 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and
market news that may affect the local market. 
                                                                                         
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0042 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1680.91      0.28%     4.650
 USD/JPY                          99.56       -0.01%    -0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.4813          --    -0.009
 SPOT GOLD                        1277.14      0.14%     1.750
 US CRUDE                         106.43      -0.05%    -0.050
 DOW JONES                        15470.52     0.12%     18.67
 ASIA ADRS                        142.24       0.69%      0.98
 -------------------------------------------------------------                           
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain after Bernanke comments, yields
slip 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly firmer ahead of Bernanke
testimony 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- KEPPEL LAND LTD 
    - Singapore property developer Keppel Land reported
second-quarter net profit of S$95.5 million ($75.7 million),
less than 1 percent higher than a year earlier. The company said
Singapore's property market remained "resilient".
 
    In China, it sold about 1,940 residential units in the first
half of 2013, surpassing 2012's full year sales of about 1,650
units.
    
    -- COSCO CORP (SINGAPORE) LTD 
    - Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder COSCO said it had
secured a contract worth more than $200 million from COTEMAR
S.A. De C.V. to build a semi-submersible accommodation vessel.
 
    
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD, SEMBCORP MARINE LTD 
    - Singapore's Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine, the world's
top offshore rig-makers, stand to be among the winners from
Beijing's moves to tighten credit amid a downturn at China's
shipyards. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD, OVERSEAS UNION
ENTERPRISE LTD 
    - Singapore's IPO market got a boost after a property trust
from Singapore Press Holdings priced at the top end of its
indicative range on Wednesday, underscoring strong appetite for
REITs from yield-hungry investors. 
    
    -- EZION HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Singapore oil services provider Ezion Holdings requested a
halt in the trading of its shares pending an announcement.
 
    
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
