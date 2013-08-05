FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 5
August 5, 2013 / 12:36 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is some company-related and market news that could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                     
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0024 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1709.67      0.16%     2.800
 USD/JPY                          99.04        0.11%     0.110
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.6093          --     0.011
 SPOT GOLD                        1311.98      0.04%     0.480
 US CRUDE                         106.21      -0.68%    -0.730
 DOW JONES                        15658.36     0.19%     30.34
 ASIA ADRS                        143.08       1.13%      1.60
 -------------------------------------------------------------       
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks edge higher; bond yields, dollar
slip on jobs data 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine falls to 3-week low; Thai stocks
lag on week 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD 
    - Singapore-listed Golden Agri-Resources reported on Friday
a plunge in its second-quarter net profit, hurt by lower palm
oil prices, and said the operating environment in China remains
challenging due to intense competition. 
    
    -- UPP HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Singapore's UPP Holdings said it has signed an agreement
with MSP Tractors Pte Ltd and Myan Shwe Pyi Tractors Ltd for
engineering, procurement and construction of a power plant in
Yangon, Myanmar. UPP plans to sell its electric generating
capacity and power to Myanmar Electric Power Enterprise.
 
    
    -- SINGAPORE POST LTD 
    - Singapore Post said its first-quarter net profit fell 2
percent from a year earlier to S$37.3 million ($29.35 million).
Excluding one-off items, underlying net profit was 0.9 percent
lower at S$36.2 million. 
    
    -- OCEANUS GROUP LTD 
    - Singapore abalone breeder Oceanus requested a halt in the
trading of its shares pending an announcement. 
