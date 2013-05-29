FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Asian Pay Television falls below IPO price in debut
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 29, 2013 / 7:52 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Asian Pay Television falls below IPO price in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Units of Asian Pay Television Trust fell as much as 3.6 percent below its initial public offering price in its Singapore debut and were among the most actively traded stocks.

Over the past few months, investors have piled into business or real estate investment trusts that typically offer relatively higher dividends or yields amid low interest rates.

But the volatility in global equity markets and nagging concerns about Asian Pay Television’s growth prospects were hitting the stock, traders said.

Units of Asian Pay Television, the investment vehicle for a Taiwanese cable television operator, opened at S$1.00 versus its IPO price of S$0.97, but then retreated to as low as S$0.935 on Wednesday. More than 135 million units were traded.

Croesus Retail Trust had a strong debut in Singapore this month, but its units have fallen about 14 percent since hitting a peak of S$1.18.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.