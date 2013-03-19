STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Cache Logistics falls to near 7-wk low; Index up

Cache Logistics Trust fell to the lowest in nearly seven weeks on Tuesday after raising proceeds through a private placement.

The Straits Times Index was up 0.7 percent at 3,279.75, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.4 percent.

Units of Cache Logistics dropped 4.6 percent to S$1.25 after the company said on Tuesday it raised S$86.8 million ($69.5 million) at an issue price of S$1.24 per new unit. About 6.7 million units changed hands, 5.5 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days.

The net proceeds will be used to fund acquisitions, pare down debt and for general corporate and working capital, Cache added.

OCBC Investment Research had previously said it expected the acquisition to be fully funded by debt after Cache received its first corporate family rating from Moody’s Investors Service (Baa3 with stable outlook) in February.

“The successful placement not only strengthens Cache’s balance sheet and capital structure but also enhances our financial flexibility, giving us greater debt headroom to capitalise on future acquisitions,” Cache said in a statement.

