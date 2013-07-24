FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CapitaMalls Asia rises to 2-month high
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 24, 2013 / 4:05 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CapitaMalls Asia rises to 2-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in CapitaMalls Asia Ltd (CMA) gained 2.8 percent, supported by positive broker comments after the shopping mall developer reported a 41 percent jump in quarterly operating profit after tax and minority interests.

CIMB highlighted an improvement in CMA’s operating margins and firm rents at the company’s existing and new malls. “We expect further operational improvements to drive its share price,” it said.

CMA rose in a steady Singapore stock market, with Singapore Exchange Ltd and Genting Singapore Ltd figuring among other gainers. Market focus will be on SPH REIT as it begins trading later on Wednesday after pricing its S$504 million offering at the top of its indicative range.

CMA shares have taken a beating over the past few months on worries of a credit crunch in China, a country that accounted for 44 percent of its revenue last year. “CMA has been aggressive in acquisitions, but is now focusing more on execution and improving yields,” CIMB said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.