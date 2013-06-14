FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC cuts CDL Hospitality target, keeps 'hold'
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 14, 2013 / 3:01 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC cuts CDL Hospitality target, keeps 'hold'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OCBC Investment Research lowered its target price on Singapore’s CDL Hospitality Trusts to S$1.79 from S$2.05 but kept its ‘hold’ rating, citing weaker revenue per available room (RevPAR) projections in Singapore.

CDL units were up 0.55 percent at S$1.83 versus a 0.8 percent gain in the benchmark Straits Times Index on Friday. The stock has fallen about 3 percent so far this year.

From January to April, RevPAR for Singapore hotels fell 2.6 percent from a year earlier to S$218 ($170), OCBC said, adding visitor arrivals are converting into fewer room nights on a per capita basis.

OCBC forecast hotel room demand growth of 5.4 percent per year from 2013 to 2015, lower than the projected 5.8 percent per annum increase in room supply.

“Concerned with an oversupply situation building up in the hospitality market and generally weak performance of the industry year-to-date, we are lowering our FY13 RevPAR growth assumption for CDLHT’s Singapore hotels from 0% to -5%,” OCBC said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.