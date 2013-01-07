FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-DBS upgrades CDL Hospitality to 'buy'
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 7, 2013 / 3:55 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-DBS upgrades CDL Hospitality to 'buy'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DBS Vickers upgraded CDL Hospitality Trusts to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’ and raised its target price to S$2.11 from S$2.01, citing benefits from its acquisition of a resort in Maldives.

By 0341 GMT, units of CDL Hospitality Trust were up 1.8 percent at S$1.98. The units have gained 5.3 percent since the start of the year, compared to the FTSE ST Real Estate Industrial Trust’s 1 percent gain.

CDL Hospitality said it entered into an agreement with Banyan Tree Holdings Ltd to buy Angsana Velavaru in Maldives, which it will lease back to the operator for 10 years.

DBS said this will give the trust exposure to the robust growth in Maldives’ hospitality market, supported by growing popularity among Chinese tourists.

“While this is different from its current portfolio of largely city-hotels, we believe that the merits of this deal overweigh potential risks,” said DBS in a note.

The 10-year lease has rental payments pegged to gross operating profits and incentives motivates the operator to achieve the highest possible returns for the property, DBS said.

1144 (0344 GMT)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.