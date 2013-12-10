REFILE-ThaiBev dips to 3-month low on S&P downgrade; Singapore shares lower

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Thai Beverage PCL shares slid to their lowest in more than three months, leading losses in Singapore’s benchmark index, after rating agency Standard & Poor’s downgraded the company’s debt to junk status.

ThaiBev shares dropped more than 2 percent to a three-month low of S$0.465. The stock fell 11 percent in November, but still registered a nearly 18 percent year-to-date gain.

S&P cut its long-term corporate credit rating on the company to ”BB+', below investment grade, with a stable outlook, the rating agency said in a statement.

S&P also said it was withdrawing all the ratings on ThaiBev at the company’s request.

“We lowered the rating on ThaiBev because we now view the company as a ‘core’ member of a corporate group that we assess as having weaker credit characteristics than those of ThaiBev as a stand-alone entity,” said S&P credit analyst Xavier Jean in a statement.

The group, which consists of ThaiBev, Fraser and Neave Ltd and investment holding company TCC Assets Ltd, has become highly leveraged.

“We believe that TCCA’s likely high debt burden and the subordinated nature of its debt has the potential to lead to more aggressive financial policies at ThaiBev and influence ThaiBev’s financial performance, debt-servicing capacity, and financial policies to an extent,” Jean said.

F&N shares eased 0.2 percent to S$5.70.

The benchmark Straits Times Index eased 0.4 percent to 3,102.54 by 0534 GMT, close to a near three-month low of 3,098.80 hit last week.

Blumont Group Ltd was the most traded stock on the Singapore Exchange, with 108 million shares changing hands, nearly twice the average daily turnover in the past 30 days.

Blumont shares shot up 57 percent in the previous trading session, and eased 2 percent on Tuesday.