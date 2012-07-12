FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB starts Dairy Farm at outperform
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 12, 2012 / 1:26 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB starts Dairy Farm at outperform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CIMB Research has initiated coverage of supermarket operator Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd with an ‘outperforming’ rating and a target price of $12.00, citing its growth potential, underpinned by emerging Southeast Asian markets.

By 0114 GMT, shares of Dairy Farm were flat at $10.50 and have gained 12.5 percent so far this year.

Although Dairy Farm is perceived as a defensive stock, CIMB said it offers growth opportunities due to its presence in Southeast Asia’s fast-growing economies, such as Indonesia.

“With accelerating income growth, rapid urbanisation and room to grow for the modern format, its ASEAN markets provide the foundation for the group’s next phase of growth,” said CIMB.

Indonesia is the largest retail market for Dairy Farm, the brokerage added, and has a very high proportion of traditional stores and favourable population demographics.

CIMB expects Dairy Farm’s sales to grow at a compounded 13 percent a year from fiscal 2011-2014.

0918 (0118 GMT)

Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.