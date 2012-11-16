STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Shares inch higher, Fraser and Neave rises

Singapore shares inched higher at midday, reversing from three straight sessions of losses as property and drinks conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd rose after it received a higher bid from a consortium led by Overseas Union Enterprise.

The Straits Times Index was up 0.16 percent at 2,950.49, after losing 2 percent this week while the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan fell 0.3 percent.

F&N shares rose as much as 2.2 percent to a one-month high, after the consortium made a S$13.1 billion bid for F&N, trumping a takeover offer from firms linked to Thailand’s third-richest man.

By 0453 GMT, F&N was traded at S$9.33, higher than the consortium’s offer of S$9.08, indicating investor expectations of an even higher offer from the Thais. Over 8 million F&N shares were traded, 1.5 times its average daily volume over the last five sessions.

1306 (0506 GMT) (Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

11:22 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Citigroup ups GLP target price

Citigroup raised its target price for warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties Ltd to S$3.24 from S$2.99 and kept its ‘buy’ rating, on expectations its expansion into Brazil will boost its property value.

By 0307 GMT, GLP shares were down 3.9 percent at S$2.49, but have risen 41.9 percent since the start of the year, compared to the Straits Times Index’s 11.2 percent rise.

GLP said on Wednesday it was teaming up with large institutional investors to buy $1.4 billion worth of assets in Brazil.

The warehouse operator now has market leading positions for logistic facilities in Brazil, China and Japan, Citi said, adding that its acquisition of Brazil assets is expected to enhance its net asset value by 8 percent.

“We believe GLP’s acquisitions of Brazil logistics properties should mark its first step to become a real global player,” said Citi in a note.

The brokerage added that GLP continues to see strong operations in China as it expanded into two new cities Changsha and Changchun in the second quarter, and its fund management operation is another growth engine for the company.

1115 (0315 GMT) (Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)

10:57 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OUE up, to benefit if F&N bid successful-Religare

Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd jumped as much as 5.5 percent on expectations its property business will benefit if its consortium’s bid for Fraser and Neave is successful.

A consortium led by OUE launched on Thursday a S$13.1 billion bid for F&N, trumping a takeover offer from firms linked to Thailand’s third-richest man.

By 0241 GMT, OUE shares were up 4.3 percent at S$2.65, with 787,000 shares traded, 1.3 times its average daily volume over the last five sessions. F&N shares gained 2 percent to S$9.31, rising above the consortium’s offer of S$9.08, and was the most actively traded stock by value.

“Should OUE win the bid, this is an immediate accretion to its book and restated net asset value will be lifted by 22 percent,” said Religare Institutional Research in a note.

The consortium’s offer of S$9.08 per share for F&N reflects a 30 percent discount to its property book value, Religare said, adding that to value F&N’s property assets at book value, OUE could bid up to S$10.30 a share.

Religare said the break-up value for F&N’s business is much higher than the Thais’ offer of S$8.88 or the consortium’s S$9.08 bid.

OUE shares are up 26 percent so far this year.

1038 (0238 GMT)