FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC ups Frasers Centrepoint target price
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 2, 2012 / 3:10 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC ups Frasers Centrepoint target price

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OCBC Investment Research raised its target price on Frasers Centrepoint Trust to S$1.97 from S$1.89 and kept its ‘buy’ rating, on expectations of better portfolio occupancy and higher rents.

At 0253 GMT, Frasers Centrepoint units were up 0.28 percent at S$1.82. They have gained 26.4 percent so far this year, compared with the FTSE ST Real Estate Investment Trust’s 30.6 percent rise.

Frasers Centrepoint said on Friday it had raised its stake in Hektar REIT to 31.17 percent from 31.06 percent, which OCBC said will give it greater opportunity to participate in the growing retail market in Malaysia. Hektar is planning acquisitions of two retail mall properties for 181 million ringgit.

“While the acquisitions are not expected to have any immediate material effect on FCT’s distributable income, we expect Frasers Centrepoint to benefit from Hektar REIT’s repositioning and upgrading plans,” OCBC said in a report.

The brokerage also said it likes Fraser Centrepoint for its pure suburban exposure and strong financial position.

1056 (0256 GMT)

Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.