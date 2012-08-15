FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-GLP up at record; brokers raise target prices
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 15, 2012 / 2:05 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-GLP up at record; brokers raise target prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares of Global Logistic Properties (GLP), which owns factories in China and Japan, rose as much as 3.4 percent to a record high after it reported strong quarterly earnings, prompting analysts to raise their target prices for the stock.

By 0147 GMT, shares of GLP were up 3 percent at S$2.41, having surged 36.8 percent so far this year, versus the Straits Times Index’s 15 percent gain.

GLP said its first-quarter net profit rose 57.2 percent to $153 million from a year ago, helped partly by higher revenue from the completion and stabilization of development projects in China.

“Leasing momentum was robust, offsetting slower completions in the first quarter,” said CIMB Research, which raised its target price for GLP to S$2.48 from S$2.40, citing improving fund management income.

However, the brokerage downgraded GLP to ‘neutral’ from ‘outperform’, citing high valuations.

Citigroup also raised its target price for GLP to S$2.99 from S$2.68 while keeping its ‘buy’ rating, citing strong growth in China and Japan.

GLP will continue to see strong growth in China, where it is in 29 cities and can enjoy first-mover advantages in tier 2 and 3 cities where logistic facilities remain under-supplied, said Citi.

0948 (0148 GMT)

Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.