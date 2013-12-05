FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HPH Trust slumps, weighs on Singapore index
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 5, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

HPH Trust slumps, weighs on Singapore index

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust dipped as much as 4.5 percent to its lowest in nearly two years as a strong technical level was broken, leading losses on the Singapore benchmark index.

HPH Trust fell to as low as $0.64, a level unseen since January 2012, after breaking below $0.675 in the previous session, which had been a key technical support since mid-November.

Analysts said that the break of that key technical level, combined with the uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stance on monetary stimulus on the market, made HPH Trust the worst performer on the index on Thursday.

The Straits Times Index dropped nearly 1 percent to 3,130.76 by 0558 GMT, on course for its biggest daily decline in more than two months.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.4 percent.

HongKong Land Holdings Ltd was the only stock in the black on the index, up over 1 percent at S$5.81, recovering from a 17-month low of S$5.68 hit in the previous session.

CapitaMalls Asia Ltd and Noble Group Ltd both fell more than 2 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.