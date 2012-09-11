FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Phillip cuts Hu An Cable target price
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 11, 2012 / 2:20 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Phillip cuts Hu An Cable target price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Phillip Securities cut its target price for Hu An Cable Holdings Ltd to S$0.190 from S$0.275 and kept its ‘buy’ rating, citing smaller expected revenue and lower copper prices.

Shares of Hu An were unchanged at S$0.134. They have gained 18.6 percent since the start of the year, compared with the FT ST Industrials Index’s 16.6 percent rise.

Hu An had said its net profit for the first half of the year fell 37.8 percent from a year ago to 38.7 million yuan.

The company underperformed most of its peers in terms of revenue growth and net profit margin, Phillip said in a report.

The brokerage cut its forecast revenue for the second half of the year and first quarter of 2013 by 25 percent, due to lower-than-expected volumes for its cable and wire business in the second quarter.

1007 (0207 GMT) (Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.