STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-ComfortDelGro near 6-yr highs; lifts index

Transport operator ComfortDelGro Corporation rose more than 2 percent to a near six-year high, lifting Singapore’s benchmark stock index, after it announced plans to expand its bus operations in Australia.

The company’s shares rose as much as 2.4 percent to S$2.14, the highest since July 2007, after it said its subsidiary CDC Victoria Pty Ltd plans to buy privately-held Driver Group Pty Ltd for A$22 million ($21.54 million), to expand its fleet in Australia.

“While the deal is relatively smaller compared to its previous acquisitions in Australia and will not have a material impact on its earnings in FY13, it demonstrates management’s intent to actively grow its overseas operations and we view this positively,” OCBC Investment Research said in a note.

However, OCBC maintained its “hold” rating on ComfortDelGro, citing the stock’s expensive valuations.

The share price of ComfortDelGro, which operates in seven countries and has a fleet of about 45,800 vehicles, has climbed more than 20 percent so far this year, outperforming a 6 percent gain in the sector index.

Singapore’s benchmark Straits Times Index fell half a percent to 3,436.07, off a 5-1/2-year high at 3,458.04 hit in the previous session.

($1 = 1.0212 Australian dollars)

13:11 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE- SingTel dips on broker downgrade

Singapore shares edged down, with Singapore Telecommunications Ltd declining 2 percent after OCBC cut its rating on the sector.

“In the search for yield, telco stocks have done very well, rising some 14 percent to 26 percent year to date, versus the STI’s 9 percent climb,” OCBC said in a report.

“However, given the still-muted outlook, we believe that the share prices have run up too much, too quickly, and this has driven yields down to below 5 percent.”

It downgraded the sector to “neutral” from “overweight”.

The brokerage noted that with the exception of M1 Ltd , which expects to see moderate earnings growth this year, both SingTel and StarHub LTd were muted in their outlook.

The Straits Times index lost 0.6 percent to 3,433.15, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.2 percent.

Shares of CapitaLand Ltd fell as much as 2.4 percent to their lowest in nearly two weeks after the property developer announced plans to raise up to $520 million in convertible bonds due 2020.

1245 (0445 GMT)

11:49 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Keppel REIT falls after parent firm trims stake

Units of Keppel REIT dropped more than 2 percent after its parent, Keppel Corporation Ltd, said it would sell a 6.7 percent stake in the trust for S$280 million ($223 million).

The price fall came after Keppel REIT marched to a 5-1/2-year high of S$1.63 last week, rallying more than 20 percent so far this year and outperforming a 13 percent rise in the sector index.

An analyst at a foreign brokerage said the uncertainty of a new shareholder and concerns about further stake sales by Keppel Corp weighed on the trust.

Keppel REIT stood at S$1.57 per unit but still above the selling price of $1.555 for the 180 million units or 6.7 percent of the total issued units of the trust. It was the second most actively traded stock.

Brokerage UOB Kay Hian said it remained positive on Keppel REIT because of the trust’s strong office portfolio in Singapore, and retained its target price of S$1.64.