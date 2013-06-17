FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Wilmar jumps; index up after 4-week fall
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 17, 2013 / 4:01 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Wilmar jumps; index up after 4-week fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singapore shares firmed after a four-week decline that pushed the benchmark index down to a six-month low last week, with shares of Wilmar International Ltd leading with a nearly 5 percent jump.

The Straits Times Index rose 0.8 percent to 3,186.73 on Monday, pulling away from a six-month trough of 3,094.86 hit last week. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up half a percent.

Wilmar, whose businesses span production and distribution of palm oil and other agricultural products, climbed to as high as S$3.28, its highest in June, up from a seven-month low of S$3.06 hit last week. Wilmar has fallen more than 2 percent so far this year, lagging behind the index’s 0.6 percent gain.

Citi picked Wilmar as a top choice among the planters and traders in ASEAN region, as it sees agri-traders better protected against the downside in palm oil prices.

“Diversified players such as Wilmar, Sime Darby and IOI along with those with sales forward exposure such as First Resources would, in our view, suffer the least if the CPO (crude palm oil) price environment is weaker than expected,” Citi analysts wrote in a research note.

Citi cut its CPO price forecast by 11 percent to $800 a tonne for 2013, in a second forecast reduction this year.

“There’s some renewed interest in the counter after Citi’s note,” said one trader.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.