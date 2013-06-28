FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Myanmar loss not a bad thing for SingTel - Maybank
June 28, 2013 / 1:42 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Myanmar loss not a bad thing for SingTel - Maybank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd’s failure to win a licence in Myanmar could turn out to be a boon as it will not have to commit huge investment in an opaque regulatory environment, said Maybank Kim Eng.

“We believe this is a better outcome for SingTel as it will not have to spend billions for a long-dated result, but now have the opportunity to work with the winners to help them build out the necessary infrastructure, thus ensuring positive returns almost immediately,” Maybank said in a research note.

Myanmar awarded two telecommunications services licences to Norway’s Telenor and Qatar’s Ooredoo, and picked the partnership of France’s Orange and Japan’s Marubeni Corp as a back-up.

SingTel, the worst performer among Straits Times Index components on Friday, dropped as much as 1.6 percent to S$3.66, before paring some losses to S$3.70.

Maybank upgraded SingTel to “hold” from “sell” with the target price pegged at S$3.50.

Yoma Strategic Holdings, which was a part of Digicel-led consortium to bid for one of the two Myanmar licences, lost as much as 6.8 percent to a two-week low of S$0.895.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
