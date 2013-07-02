STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index rises to 1-1/2-week high; property firms lead

Singapore shares rose to their highest in a week and a half, moving in tandem with global equity markets, which got a boost from upbeat data from Europe and the United States, with property shares leading the gains.

The Straits Times Index rose as much as 0.8 percent to 3,167.52 points before giving up some gains to 3,165.16 points. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 percent.

Global Logistic Properties Ltd led the index with a 2.9 percent gain, after rising as much as 5.1 percent to a peak of S$2.90, last seen in late May. Property companies City Developments Ltd climbed 2.3 percent and CapitaLand Limited gained 1.7 percent.

Singapore’s central bank on Friday introduced borrowing limit rules for property buyers, as part of the ongoing effort to keep a lid on real estate prices. The new rule will add to challenges residential property developers in the city-state face, said Citi analysts.

“We believe 3Q sales should weaken, given the usual 2-month slowdown post-measures and Hungry Ghost Festival in Aug/Sep, followed by the onslaught of completions from 2014 alongside a slowdown in population growth,” they wrote in a research note.

They gave preference to developers with more sectoral and geographic diversity, such as CapitaMalls Asia Ltd, CapitaLand and HongKong Land Holdings Ltd.