Singapore index edges up; better China sentiment helps

Singapore shares edged higher, lingering near a three-week high level hit in the previous session, underpinned by gains in stocks with exposure to China as the world’s second-largest economy appears to have dodged a sharp slowdown.

The Straits Times Index gained half a percent to 3,122.88 points, with commodity stocks Noble Group Ltd and Wilmar International Ltd leading with a 4 percent and 2 percent gain respectively.

Other notable stocks include China-based Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd, whose shares rose as much as 4.3 percent to an eight-month high of S$1.085.

Yangzijiang has rallied nearly 13 percent so far this year, outstripping the index’s 1.2 percent loss year to date. The company firmed up four orders worth $110.4 million in August, lifting the amount of effective contracts for the year to $1.22 billion.

Stronger steel production and macro fundamentals in China have sent the Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index to its highest since the start of 2012, CIMB analyst Lim Siew Khee said in a note.

“With about half of its order book (US$3.24bn as at end-Jun) dominated by the bulk carriers, we believe that YJZ can benefit from more shipbuilding orders if the BDI’s (Baltic index) climb is sustained,” Lim wrote.

Ezra Holdings Ltd, which jumped 23 percent in the previous session, slumped 4 percent.

Singapore’s three top banks, DBS Group Holdings Ltd , United Overseas Bank Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd, all strengthened.

The latest move by the Singapore government to curb lending was seen to be neutral on these banks, analysts said.