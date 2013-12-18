Singapore shares steady ahead of Fed decision

SINGAPORE, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Singapore shares flatlined on Wednesday, as investors awaited the conclusion of a two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve that could spell out its plans on winding down monetary stimulus.

The benchmark Straits Times Index was little changed at 3,067.99 points by 0420 GMT in thin trading volume, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed up half a percent.

Stocks in financial, telecommunications and utilities rose marginally while other sectors were lower.

Maybank Kim Eng remained upbeat on Singapore’s banking stocks as interest rates are expected to rise, and said DBS Group Holdings Ltd was its top pick in the sector.

“We believe DBS is best positioned to take advantage of a rising interest rate environment, given its liquid balance sheet and strong deposit franchise with cheap funds accounting for 58.4 percent of total deposits,” Maybank analysts wrote in a note.

DBS shares inched down 0.3 percent to S$16.48, but were up more than 11 percent so far this year, making it the second-best performer on the index after Thai Beverage PCL, which rallied 27 percent.

DBS’s smaller rivals, United Overseas Bank Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd have both risen more than 1 percent year-to-date, beating a 3 percent drop in the index.