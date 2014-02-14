DBS shares fall after results; Singapore index eases

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - DBS shares headed south for the first time in seven sessions on Friday, after the bank reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results, while Singapore’s benchmark index edged lower despite Asia’s resilience against disappointing U.S. data.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Singapore’s top lender, said net profit for the three months ended December rose 6 percent to S$802 million ($633.3 million) excluding exceptionals, lower than the S$843 million average forecast of six analysts polled by Reuters.

DBS shares eased 0.7 percent to S$16.41 in light trading, with 1.2 million shares changing hands, just over a third of its 90-day average daily turnover.

The benchmark Straits Times Index was down 0.1 percent at 3,037.8 as of 0450 GMT. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7 percent.

U.S. retail sales fell unexpectedly in January, while separate data showed more claims for jobless benefits last week, against a backdrop of unusually bad weather.

Despite the day’s losses, the Singapore index was headed for its highest weekly gain in seven, at 0.8 percent.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd shares edged up 0.2 percent to S$9.35, after Singapore’s second-largest lender posted better-than-expected results.

Top index performer CapitaMalls Asia Ltd rose 2.6 percent to a 2-1/2 week high of S$1.79.

The shopping mall developer posted a 17.1 percent rise in profit after tax and minority interest (PATMI) to S$216.4 million ($171 million).

Brokerage Maybank Kim Eng said in a report that Malaysian and Chinese malls continue to enjoy healthy tenants’ sales growth. Two of its malls in China are set to open in 2014 and will underpin earnings growth for the financial year 2015.

Maybank maintained its “buy” rating and target price of S$2.60 on the stock.