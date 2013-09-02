FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Banks lead market advance
September 2, 2013 / 4:47 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore’s benchmark index rose in line with a recovery in regional markets, led by gains in DBS Group and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, after posting its biggest monthly drop of 6 percent in more than a year.

The Straits Times index gained 0.7 percent to 3,049.8 points. DBS and United Overseas Bank advanced 2 percent each, while OCBC added 1.1 percent.

Last week, the index fell nearly 2 percent, its fourth straight week in the red. It slumped to 2,990.7, its lowest in more than nine months before edging up. On Monday, Asian shares advanced 0.9 percent.

Brokerage DBS Vickers said the Singapore index is seeing a technical rebound that started at 3,000 last week and could head closer towards 3,100.

