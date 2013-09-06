FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index up; headed for 1st week of gain after 4
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 6, 2013 / 4:41 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index up; headed for 1st week of gain after 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore shares inched up, on course for their first week of gains after four in the red, outperforming most southeast Asian markets.

Singapore’s benchmark Straits Times Index was up 0.3 percent at 3,048.52. It is headed for a 0.6 percent weekly rise, which makes it the second-best performing market in southeast Asia after Thailand.

“Singapore may yet win ASEAN’s relative returns race this year as investors seek shelter from macro storms,” Citi analysts said in a research note.

Though the Straits Times Index was trading at 14.9 times the earnings, below its mean price-earnings ratio of 15.3, City analysts are concerned about risks from unwinding household debt in Singapore, and preferred stocks exposed to external drivers to domestic names.

Keppel Corporation Ltd, Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd , Wilmar International Ltd, CapitaMalls Asia Ltd and DBS Group Holdings Ltd are Citi’s top picks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.