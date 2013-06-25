FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-No recovery in sight as regional markets slump
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 25, 2013 / 4:46 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-No recovery in sight as regional markets slump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singapore stocks showed little signs of recovery after four days of declines, with Wilmar International Ltd and CapitaMalls Asia Ltd figuring among the main losers as volatility in China’s money market dampened Asian shares.

The Straits Times Index shed 0.2 percent to 3,067.3 points, extending a four-day losing streak which saw the index slump about five percent to six-month lows. Chinese shares sank deeper into bear market territory.

The broader Singapore market looks set to underperform on earnings growth. According to StarMine SmartEstimates, Singapore is set to show Asia Pacific’s lowest earnings growth rate of 8 percent for forward 12 months versus an average increase of 17.3 percent for the region.

Among Tuesday’s losers, Singapore Press Holdings Ltd fell 1.4 percent on increased uncertainty over its planned property IPO, traders said. Bookbuilding and pricing for SPH’s REIT are due this month and the listing is aimed for July, but global market volatility has already taken a toll on regional IPOs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.