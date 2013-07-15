STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index edges higher; China slowdown weighs

Singapore shares edged up, building on three weeks’ consecutive gains, tracking strength in the global market, though concerns about China’s slower growth and uncertainty on U.S. monetary policy are likely to keep the sentiment capped.

The benchmark Straits Times Index inched up 0.2 percent to 3,243.44 points by 0316 GMT, extending a three-week winning run.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.3 percent after China said its economic growth slowed in the second quarter to 7.5 percent year-on-year.

“Concerns about the impact of a China slowdown on Asia, STI’s low single-digit FY13F EPS (earnings per share) growth and uncertainty surrounding QE (quantitative easing) tapering are likely to limit the current rebound upside in the near term,” DBS Vickers said in a note.

DBS expected the index to be capped at 3,246 points in the near term.

Shares in CapitaMalls Asia Ltd rose as much as 1.6 percent to a one-month high of S$1.955, after the company said it had won a tender to buy a shopping mall in Beijing for 1.74 billion yuan ($283.50 million).