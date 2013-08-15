STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index lower; Thai Bev leads decline

Singapore shares edged lower, weighed down by a sharp drop in Thai Beverage Pcl following its disappointing earnings.

The benchmark Straits Times Index eased 0.7 percent to 3,224.76, while the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded nearly flat.

Thai Bev shares dropped as much as 7 percent to a 1-1/2-week low of S$0.535, and were headed for their biggest daily loss in more than a year, after the company reported a 2 percent drop in second-quarter net profit.

“The share price decline is due to disappointment in earnings and concerns that Thailand’s consumer spending may further slow down,” said analysts at Bangkok-based KT ZMICO Securities.

Stripping out foreign currency gains, the company’s profit would be 22 percent below last year’s level, while fierce competition has been driving up selling, general and administrative costs, they said.

Global Logistic Properties Ltd shares fell to S$2.71, their lowest level in more than six weeks on worse-than-expected results.

In other stocks, offshore oilfield service firm Swiber Holdings Ltd shares declined to a three-month low of S$0.68, as the company’s second-quarter net profit fell 73 percent to $4.2 million.