FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index up; telecom; consumer stocks lead
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
September 5, 2013 / 4:05 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index up; telecom; consumer stocks lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singapore shares firmed after a two-day losing streak, in tandem with regional stock markets, underpinned by strength in telecommunication and consumer goods plays including Thai Beverage Pcl and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd .

The benchmark Straits Times Index rose more than 1 percent to 3,048.12, ahead of the 0.7 percent gain in MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan . On the year-to-date chart, however, Singapore shares were down 3.8 percent, lagging behind the regional market’s 3.3 percent gain.

The telecommunication sector index rose more than 2 percent, followed by a 1.9 percent gain in consumer goods stocks. ThaiBev led the index with a 5.4 percent gain.

In other stocks, offshore support vessel builder Vard Holdings Ltd climbed 2.9 percent to S$0.885, as brokerage Maybank Kim Eng upgraded its call on the stock to “buy” and raised the target price to S$1.12 from S$0.95.

“Vard’s 2013 order wins have reached our initial expectations and we believe that further order wins would set the stage for a positive re-rating,” said Maybank analyst Yeak Chee Keong in a note.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.