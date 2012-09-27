FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB downgrades K-REIT to 'neutral'
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 27, 2012 / 1:40 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB downgrades K-REIT to 'neutral'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CIMB Research downgraded K-REIT Asia, which owns commercial assets, to ‘neutral’ from ‘outperform’, citing limited further upside, but raised its target price to S$1.23 from S$1.21 to reflect the debt-equity funded acquisition of a Perth office development.

Units in K-REIT were flat at S$1.19, and have surged 43.6 percent since the start of the year, compared to the FTSE ST Real Estate Industrial Trust Index’s 29.6 percent gains.

K-REIT agreed to buy a 50 percent stake in a new office tower development in Perth, Australia, for A$165 million, which could be accretive but mainly because of funding using cheap Singapore dollar debt, said CIMB.

The brokerage also said it likes the visibility of the long lease with a 3-5 percent annual rental step-up, but the long lease could result in limited upside for K-REIT in a buoyant Perth office market.

However, CIMB downgraded K-REIT due to limited upside in its share price and as equity fundraising needs are likely to limit any value added from a potential acquisition of Marina Bay Financial Centre office tower in Singapore.

0930 (0130 GMT)

Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.