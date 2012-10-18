FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB, OCBC raise Keppel Land target price
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 18, 2012 / 1:35 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB, OCBC raise Keppel Land target price

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Brokerages including CIMB Research raised their target prices for Singapore property developer Keppel Land to account for higher valuation of real estate investment trust Keppel REIT, but noted that sales of its Chinese properties slowed in the third quarter.

Keppel Land is the owner of Keppel REIT’s manager. Keppel REIT units have jumped 50 percent so far this year.

CIMB raised its target price for Keppel Land to S$3.62 from S$3.43 and kept its ‘neutral’ rating, while OCBC Investment Research lifted its target price for the developer to S$3.49 from S$3.44 and maintained a ‘hold’.

Keppel Land shares were up 1.5 percent at S$3.50, and have surged 57.7 percent since the start of the year, compared to the FTSE ST Mid Cap Index’s 29 percent rise.

“Keppel Land’s Q3 results appear poor as project deliveries in China have yet to come through. Meanwhile, launches have been deferred,” said CIMB in a report.

It also said Keppel Land has pushed back certain launches of its China projects as it waits for better market conditions, and cited management as saying sales at its Tianjin Eco-City development in China had slowed after a strong take-up in 2011.

0920 (0120 GMT)

Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Jijo Jacob

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.