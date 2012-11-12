FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Mewah at 2-mth low after Q3 net profit fall
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 12, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Mewah at 2-mth low after Q3 net profit fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares of Mewah International Inc dropped to the lowest in two months after the palm oil firm reported a 82 percent fall in third-quarter net profit to $1.2 million from a year earlier.

Mewah shares fell as much as 4.6 percent to S$0.415, the lowest since Sept. 11. The stock has fallen nearly 11 percent so far this year, lagging the 25 percent gain in the FT ST Mid Cap Index.

“The primary reason for the erosion in profits was Mewah’s emphasis on trying to maintain its margins, even at the cost of volumes, and this resulted in net income being barely positive due to fixed costs,” Nomura said in a report.

Nomura, which has a ‘neutral’ rating and S$0.45 target price on the stock, said the outlook for Mewah’s fourth quarter appears weak due to the volatile crude palm oil prices. It added that a downward revision in its and consensus estimates is “inevitable”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.