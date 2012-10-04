FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB raises Midas target price
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 4, 2012 / 1:46 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB raises Midas target price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CIMB Research raised its target price for Midas Holdings Ltd , which supplies components for railway projects, to S$0.63 from S$0.41 and kept its ‘outperform’ rating, citing expectations of more high-speed rail contract wins.

At 0126 GMT, Midas shares were up 1.2 percent at S$0.425. They have gained 28.8 percent since the start of the year, outperforming the FTSE ST China Index’s 0.5 percent rise.

CSR Corp Ltd, China’s state-owned locomotive manufacturer, expects to see high-speed contracts by the end of this year or the first quarter of 2013, which will benefit Midas, CIMB said.

Midas also has a strong balance sheet, relying on short-term loans and receivable securitisation to fund its working capital, the brokerage said.

Although Midas will be entering a capital-intensive phase when it starts construction of a new production facility, CIMB said its balance sheet offers some buffer in any prolonged order drought or liquidity shortage.

Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.