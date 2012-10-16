STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Shares up at midday, Wilmar leads

Singapore shares rose by midday, along with other Asian bourses, boosted by a rally in U.S. equities overnight as Citigroup’s earnings and retail sales exceeded expectations.

Stocks more sensitive to economic cycles, such as palm oil firm Wilmar International Ltd and property developer CapitaMalls Asia Ltd led gains on the Straits Times Index, which edged up 0.4 percent to 3,053.68 points.

Wilmar rose 2.9 percent to S$3.25 while CapitaMalls Asia gained 2.4 percent at S$1.74.

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust climbed as much as 3.1 percent in strong volume after DBS Vickers said its Yantian Port in September grew 16.7 percent year-on-year to 1.06 million TEU, the second straight month of double digit growth.

HPHT units were up 1.3 percent at $0.81 by midday, with 21.3 million units traded, compared to its average full-day volume of 20.5 million units over the last five sessions.

12:49 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Citi upgrades First Resources to ‘buy’

Citigroup upgraded palm oil firm First Resources Ltd to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’ and raised its target price to S$2.30 from S$1.98, citing higher volume growth and favourable prospects.

By 0441 GMT, First Resources shares were up 1 percent at S$1.97. They have gained 30.5 percent since the start of the year, versus a 17 percent drop in the FTSE ST Consumer Goods Index.

Current crude palm oil prices (CPO) are expected to continue rising, as the peak CPO production period has passed and upcoming year-end festivities should help mitigate concerns of high inventory, Citi said.

The brokerage increased its 2013-2014 earnings estimates for First Resources by 7-8 percent. Although its stock is trading at 10.8 times its 2013 earnings estimates, a premium relative to peers, Citi said this was justified due to its improving corporate governance and good growth prospects.

10:06 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Citi downgrades SPH to ‘sell’ from ‘buy’

Citigroup downgraded print and property company Singapore Press Holdings Ltd to ‘sell’ from ‘buy’ and cut its target price to S$3.80 from S$4.15 on weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings and slower growth prospects for the next year.

Shares of SPH were down 0.5 percent at S$4.09, but have risen 10.8 percent since the start of the year, compared to the Straits Times Index’s 15.4 percent gain.

SPH posted net profit of S$365.5 million ($299.3 million) for its financial year ended August, down 5.9 percent from a year earlier.

Citi said SPH’s fourth-quarter net profit of S$84 million was weaker than expectations, due to poor print ad sales, falling circulation demand and rising cost pressures.

Citi cut its 2013-2014 earnings estimates for SPH by 8-11 percent, reflecting the company’s challenges to grow its core media business in Singapore as classified and circulation segments continue to decline.

“We think demand for print ads is unlikely to pick up strongly amid moderate growth expectations in 2013 and a lackluster structural outlook for circulation,” said Citi in a report.

9:58 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC raises Midas target price

OCBC Investment Research raised its target price on Midas Holdings Ltd, which supplies components for railway projects, to S$0.51 from S$0.435 and kept its ‘buy’ rating, citing brighter outlook for China’s railway sector.

At 0144 GMT, shares of Midas were up 2.4 percent at S$0.425. They have jumped 28.8 percent since the start of the year, compared with the FTSE ST China Index’s 0.4 percent rise.

According to China’s Ministry of Railways, the country’s total railway fixed asset investments for September surged 92.7 percent from a year ago to 72.7 billion yuan, OCBC said, indicating progressive recovery in its railway sector, which will benefit Midas.

Midas is likely to see re-rating catalysts when China resumes tendering of new high-speed passenger train car contracts in the near term, OCBC said.

“We believe that China’s easing economic growth has provided strong impetus for the Chinese government to speed up its stimulus programmes on infrastructure spending, thus enhancing the outlook and prospects of the railway sector,” said OCBC.

9:33 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-UOB upgrades Keppel REIT to ‘buy’

UOB Kay Hian upgraded Keppel REIT, previously known as K-REIT Asia, to ‘buy’ and raised its target price to S$1.36 from S$1.26, on expectations of improving office rentals.

Units of Keppel REIT, which owns office buildings, were up 2.5 percent at S$1.22. They have jumped 47.3 percent since the start of the year, compared with the FTSE ST Real Estate Industrial Trust’s 34 percent gain.

Keppel REIT said its third-quarter distribution per unit was 1.96 Singapore cents, in line with UOB’s expectations and up 84.5 percent from a year earlier, helped by higher rents and property income.

“We anticipate office rentals to bottom out in the next 2-3 quarters, with K-REIT expected to remain resilient due to its near-full occupancies, long weighted leases and its highest exposure to Grade-A office assets in Singapore,” UOB said in a report.

The rate of decline for office rentals in Singapore is slowing, and UOB expects Keppel REIT to start seeing positive rental reversions, while acquisitions in Australia will also contribute to further growth.

