FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index rises to 5-wk high; SingXpress jumps
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 12, 2013 / 3:56 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index rises to 5-wk high; SingXpress jumps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singapore shares rose to their highest in five weeks on Tuesday, following Wall Street’s record close as growing confidence in the U.S. economy underpinned investor risk appetite.

The Straits Times Index was up 0.6 percent at 3,314.19, while the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat.

Shares of SingXpress Land Ltd jumped to a near 11-month high of S$0.022 after the property and financial services company announced plans to raise S$226.5 million ($181.30 million) for its venture into the U.S. property market.

The shares rose as much as 29.4 percent, with 281 million shares traded, 6.2 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days.

SingXpress, which will be renamed SingHaiyi Group, will appoint Neil Bush, the brother of former U.S. president George W Bush, as chairman of the company.

“The appointment of Neil Bush is quite reassuring to the investors,” a trader said, adding the announcement was a “game changer” for SingXpress.

To read SingXpress statement, click

1139 (0339 GMT)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.