STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index rises, banks outperform

Singapore shares rebounded after two sessions of losses as positive U.S. data suggested a steady recovery in the world’s largest economy, lifting investors’ risk appetite.

The Straits Times Index was up 0.7 percent at 3,302.22, matching the gain in the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.

The rise in the Singapore market was broad-based and banks were among the biggest gainers on Friday.

Shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp jumped as much as 0.9 percent to a record high of S$10.44, while United Overseas Bank Ltd rose as much as 1.4 percent to S$19.99, the highest since Jan. 3. DBS Group Holdings Ltd shares gained 1 percent to S$15.73, matching their peak touched on Aug. 1, 2011.

“Lower-than-expected weekly initial jobless claims lifted U.S. equities higher yesterday. This, coupled with an anticipated tame February CPI (Consumer Price Index) should underpin equities heading into the weekend,” DBS Vickers said in a report.

1255 (0455 GMT)