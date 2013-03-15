FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index rises, banks outperform
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 15, 2013 / 5:12 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index rises, banks outperform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore shares rebounded after two sessions of losses as positive U.S. data suggested a steady recovery in the world’s largest economy, lifting investors’ risk appetite.

The Straits Times Index was up 0.7 percent at 3,302.22, matching the gain in the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.

The rise in the Singapore market was broad-based and banks were among the biggest gainers on Friday.

Shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp jumped as much as 0.9 percent to a record high of S$10.44, while United Overseas Bank Ltd rose as much as 1.4 percent to S$19.99, the highest since Jan. 3. DBS Group Holdings Ltd shares gained 1 percent to S$15.73, matching their peak touched on Aug. 1, 2011.

“Lower-than-expected weekly initial jobless claims lifted U.S. equities higher yesterday. This, coupled with an anticipated tame February CPI (Consumer Price Index) should underpin equities heading into the weekend,” DBS Vickers said in a report.

1255 (0455 GMT)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.