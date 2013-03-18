FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index slips to 2-wk low, SIA outperforms
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 18, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index slips to 2-wk low, SIA outperforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore shares fell to a 2-week low on uncertainty over an unusual European bailout proposal for Cyprus that raised concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.

The Straits Times Index was down 0.8 percent at 3,259.20, while the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 1.9 percent.

Property counters such as CapitaLand and Hongkong Land were among the most actively traded stocks by value in the Singapore market on Monday.

Hongkong Land fell as much as 2.3 percent to a two-month low of $6.85 with about 6.2 million shares changing hands, 2.3 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days.

However, Singapore Airlines (SIA) outperformed the market, gaining as much as 2.7 percent to a one-week high of S$10.94. The rebound came after the Singapore flag carrier announced an increase of 2.6 percentage points in the overall load factor for February compared with a year earlier.

To read SIA statement, click

1350 (0550 GMT)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.