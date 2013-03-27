FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index at 2-wk high; banks up on U.S. recovery hopes
March 27, 2013 / 5:19 AM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singapore shares rose to a two-week high on Wednesday, led by banks, as positive data from the United States instilled optimism and boosted investor confidence.

The Straits Times index was up 0.6 percent at 3,307.7 points, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.5 percent higher.

United Overseas Bank Ltd is the biggest gainer on the index, rising 1.6 percent to S$20.38, the highest since Aug. 2011. About 2.3 million shares were traded, matching the average full-day volume over the past 30 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd rose 1.2 percent to a record high of S$10.55, while DBS Group Holdings Ltd added 1.1 percent to S$15.90, the highest since August 2008.

“Investors are hopeful about the interest rate rise in the U.S. and this benefits Singapore banks,” a bank analyst said.

Orders for long-lasting U.S.-made goods surged last month and home prices posted their biggest year-on-year gain in six and a half years in January, the latest signs the U.S. economy regained momentum early in the first quarter.

1300 (0500 GMT)

teo.jionchun@thomsonreuters.com+6564035659Reuters Messaging: teo.jionchun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

