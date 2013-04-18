FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index up, SingTel outperforms
April 18, 2013 / 4:46 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Singapore shares rose, with Southeast Asia’s largest telecom operator Singapore Telecommunications Ltd outperforming the broader market after it announced a new investment holding company.

The Straits Times index was up 0.2 percent at 3,296.50 points, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4 percent.

SingTel shares rose 1.7 percent to S$3.70, their highest in a week. It is the most actively traded stock by value in the Singapore market on Thursday, with 14.8 million shares changing hands.

The company said on Wednesday it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary SingTel Myanmar in Singapore.

The announcement came a week after SingTel pre-qualified as one of the 12 international consortia to bid for two mobile licences in Myanmar.

Shares of oil and gas services provider Ezion Holdings Ltd rose to S$2.17, their highest in a week, after a trading halt was lifted.

Ezion said on Thursday that its joint venture has won a $148 million contract to provide a service rig over a 7-year period in Central America.

1223 (0423 GMT)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
