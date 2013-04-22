STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index flat; F&N falls after trading resumes

Singapore shares were steady but Fraser and Neave Ltd fell to the lowest in six months as the property and drinks conglomerate resumed trading on Monday after a two-month trading halt.

The Straits Times Index was flat and the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.2 percent.

F&N shares shed as much as 5.5 percent to S$8.88, the lowest level since last October. Thai Beverage PLC (Thai Bev) , which holds about 30 percent of F&N stock, rose 4.4 percent to S$0.59, making it one of the top performing stocks in the Singapore market.

F&N said on Friday that it has until July 19 to restore its public float.

“Without an offer from TCC or Thai Bev which intend to keep F&N listed, F&N’s share price will fall when trading resumes on Monday,” CIMB Research said.

However, the decline in F&N’s share price will only have an impact of 1 to 4 Singapore cents on Thai Bev’s sum-of-the-parts valuation, the brokerage said, adding that this was not a “big negative”.

To read F&N statement, click

1210 (0410 GMT)